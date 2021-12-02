YUSRA Price Hits $0.0983 on Major Exchanges (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $21,865.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00063435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00094956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,518.16 or 0.08003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.42 or 0.99798663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021724 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

