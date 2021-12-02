YVS.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $74,821.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $332,192.56 and approximately $74,821.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00063539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00095143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.45 or 0.07885099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.63 or 0.99908452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021278 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,251,471 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

