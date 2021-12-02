Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.68. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $48.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

