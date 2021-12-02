Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $631.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.82. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $124.62.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.