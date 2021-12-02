Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.64 Million

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post $144.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.20 million and the highest is $144.90 million. Banner posted sales of $144.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $590.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.10 million to $592.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $574.64 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $580.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.02. 2,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Banner by 351.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

