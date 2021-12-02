Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.