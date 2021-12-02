Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. 575,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $104.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

