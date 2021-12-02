Zacks: Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.26. Avnet posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. Avnet has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.