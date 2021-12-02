Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the lowest is $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $18.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $79.43. 3,070,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $196,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

