Zacks: Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post sales of $593.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $622.80 million. Griffon reported sales of $609.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Griffon has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 19.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Griffon by 11.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.