Zacks: Analysts Expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GTYH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34. GTY Technology has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $371.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock worth $797,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

