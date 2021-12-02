Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Ocular Therapeutix also reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

OCUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 33.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 72,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

