Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 721,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 270,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $58.91. 58,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

