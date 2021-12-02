Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Xylem posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Shares of XYL opened at $118.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.