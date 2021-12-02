Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.78. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,563. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7,202.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock worth $2,007,004. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

