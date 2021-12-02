Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $6.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the highest is $6.22 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $22.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after buying an additional 178,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

