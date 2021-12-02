Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. CareDx reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 40.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CareDx by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 10.7% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 434.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.17. 54,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,312. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.26 and a beta of 0.52.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.