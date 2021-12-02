Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post $670,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

