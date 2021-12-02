Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Shares of MMC traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,366. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $171.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

