Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.46 on Monday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

