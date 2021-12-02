Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.10. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

