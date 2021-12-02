Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

RNST traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. 297,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

