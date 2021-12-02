Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $112,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

