Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post $425.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.70 million and the lowest is $425.14 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $430.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

NYSE:AAN opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $689.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 566,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 389,638 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

