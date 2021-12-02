Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

AXL opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $993.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

