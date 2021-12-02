Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.88). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($3.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($11.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.90) to ($9.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to ($4.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

