Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 36,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

