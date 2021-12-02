Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.89. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. Navient has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

