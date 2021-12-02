Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

RUTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $578.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

