Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) to Hold

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of LSF opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $109.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. Equities analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Laird Superfood by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.