Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) to Sell

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant Inc. is a cyber defense and response company. Mandiant Inc., formerly known as FireEye Inc., is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNDT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

