Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $43.75 on Monday. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.93.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,607 shares of company stock worth $454,101 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PC Connection by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

