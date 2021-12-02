Zacks Investment Research Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.14.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $163.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 883,021 shares of company stock worth $162,295,703. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

