Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.93 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

