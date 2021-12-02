Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) to “Hold”

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11. Annexon has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Annexon by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Annexon by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

