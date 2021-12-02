Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE FTK opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.26. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

