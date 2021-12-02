Zealium (NZL) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $24,021.97 and approximately $16.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.40 or 0.00747210 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

