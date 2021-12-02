Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Trading Up 3.9%

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.66 and last traded at $98.78. Approximately 226,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,520,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,857.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $370,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

