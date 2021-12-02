Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global’s (NASDAQ:ZETA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 7th. Zeta Global had issued 21,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $215,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.