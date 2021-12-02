Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global’s (NASDAQ:ZETA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 7th. Zeta Global had issued 21,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $215,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.
Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16.
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
