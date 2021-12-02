Zilla Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $329,393.39 and approximately $2,528.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00086326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

