Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.79 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.55 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

