ZooKeeper Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $16.53 million and $843,701.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00094755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.90 or 0.07940379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,805.52 or 0.99948468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021361 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 79,130,389 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

