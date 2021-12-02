Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $1,413,365.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.80 and a 52-week high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $515,625,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $308,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.