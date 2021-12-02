Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $318.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.77. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $143.40 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.55.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

