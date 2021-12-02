Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $346.97, but opened at $367.75. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zscaler shares last traded at $353.00, with a volume of 25,415 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.55.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

