Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

ZUMZ opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

