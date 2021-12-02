Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Zuora has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,380 shares of company stock worth $2,967,052 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zuora by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 111.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

