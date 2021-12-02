Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZFSVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $415.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.73. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $383.00 and a 52-week high of $453.12.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

