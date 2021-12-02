Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $45.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

