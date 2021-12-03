$0.13 EPS Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. United States Cellular reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE USM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. 1,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.57. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 69.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 117,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 426.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 92,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

